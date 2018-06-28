SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It was a night of remembrance and mourning for loved ones who gathered to pay their respects for a young bicyclist who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

KCAL9’s Chris Holstrom spoke to Frederick Frazier’s mother.

Beverly Addison is still visibly angry at her loss — her only child, beloved by many, his nickname “Woon.”

“My baby is dead and gone forever. All I got at home is his ashes, and there’s nobody in custody,” Addison said.

Surveillance video shows a white Porsche moments before it struck Frazier.

He died as a result of his injuries. “My baby just left home. After she drug hm, she left him here to die by himself,” Addision said.

“She broke everyone bone in his face, she broke his hands, she broke his back, she broke his legs, internal bleeding there was blooding coming out of his ears,” Addison says.

Three weeks went by and there was no suspect. Then, about three weeks ago, LAPD said 23-year-old Mariah Banks turned herself in and confessed.

She was arrested and released.

Holmstrom reached out of the LA County DA’s office for a comment. They said there were no charges currently filed against Banks and the case was referred back to the LAPD.

“It’s very hurtful because you are doing this to her face and we as her friends, are the ones that try and pick up the pieces to try to make it okay,” said Wednesday Rogers, Frazier’s godmother.

Loved ones and fellow cyclists are doing their part. They’re seeking justice. They took their message to city leaders at a nearby Vision Zero meeting.

“It’s very dangerous riding your bikes here or even walking, there’s way too many people dying and getting hit and nothing being done,: said Edwin Barrientos of “Justice for Woon.”

Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson met with the group and told them that road improvements are needed and city leaders are working on a plan.

The plan will help many but, of course, it won’t bring back Frazier, the avid cycler and soon-to-be father.

Addison just wants justice.

“Somebody needs to held accountable for my child, my only child,” she says.