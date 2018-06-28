LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Willowbrook assisted living facility accused of patient dumping has reportedly reached a settlement with the Los Angeles city attorney’s office.

City Attorney Mike Feuer was set to hold a news conference Thursday morning to announce the details of the settlement, which is designed to “resolve allegations of patient dumping on Skid Row,” according to a news release. No further details were disclosed.

In April, 51-year-old Ronald Anderson, who is diabetic and confined to a wheelchair, told CBS2 he was kicked out of the Avalon Villa Care Center and dropped off in front of the Union Rescue Mission in downtown L.A. with just his wheelchair.

Anderson, who had part of his foot amputated due to diabetes, told CBS2 he has insurance and had been living at Avalon Villa for about 18 months prior to being abandoned.

“I told them I can’t survive in a homeless shelter,” Anderson said. “I can’t take care of myself in a homeless shelter. I’ve been in one before and they didn’t care. They said, ‘we can do it. We are sending you.’”

At the time, Avalon sent CBS2 a statement which read:

“Avalon Village Care Center adheres to the highest level of ethics and morals and the care of our patients is our number one priority. All care, including the discharge of patients, is conducted in compliance with all laws and regulations.”

Back in October of 2016, Gardens Regional Hospital and Medical Center agreed to pay $450,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by Feuer’s office which alleged that it dumped a homeless woman with schizophrenia on Skid Row.