SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A person was shot and wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in South El Monte Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Rosemead Boulevard at 8:40 a.m., the sheriff’s department reported. No deputies were hurt.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting and the number of deputies who fired on the suspect were not disclosed.