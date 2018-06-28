STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — It was the party every 90s alt-geek wished they’d been invited to: the destructive kickback in the Smashing Pumpkins’ video for their 1996 hit “1979.”

On Thursday, some lucky few got to relive the party at the Studio City home where it was originally filmed.

“It’s a really special event,” said author and professor Wendy Fonarow, PhD.

The band played some of their hits, including “1979” on a stage in the backyard.

And just like some of the many people annoyed by the crew’s antics in the video, neighbors weren’t to thrilled by the fleet of shuttles bringing in the select few who got the invite.

“I barely found a place to park,” said one peeved neighbor. “I’m calling people who live in here, ‘I don’t know where you’re gonna park.'”

According to promoter Live Nation, they rented the home, but staff and guests were not supposed to park on the street, though it seems not everybody got the memo.

“You may not know that little rule of parking, which is you cannot park in the driveway apron. It’s against the law,” one neighbor told a guest.

An event coordinator told CBS2 News they had permits for the event and that noise rules were followed.

Even though some nearby residents weren’t too happy with the commotion, some were just upset they weren’t invited.

“Are you excited?”

“Yeah, only not invited,” said one neighbor.

Frontman Billy Corgan gave CBS2 the universal sign of the horns as he drove away in an SUV, an indication the show rocked.

The band unofficially kicked of its international “Shiny And Oh So Bright” Tour with an intimate set at The Troubadour Wednesday night.

They will play two shows at The Forum in Inglewood on August 30th and 31st.

You can watch the video for “1979” below.