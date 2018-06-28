ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS NEWS/AP) — At least four people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is “active and ongoing.”

CBS News is reporting there are four deaths as a result of this shooting.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

Active Shooter: 888 Bestgate Road #Annapolis. Media staging area is 839 Bestgate Road. — Lt. Ryan Frashure (@AACOPD_PIO) June 28, 2018

Police say the building has been evacuated, and officers are continuing to search the building. At least one person was believed to be in custody.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department confirms that officers are on scene in the 800 block of Bestgate Rd. in Annapolis, which is where the Capital-Gazette building is located.

Phil Davis, a Capital-Gazette reporter, described the gunman as a single shooter who shot through an entryway to the office and “opened fire on multiple employees.”

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

