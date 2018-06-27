Filed Under:Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested in a “suspected domestic homicide” in Anaheim Wednesday morning.

The killing was reported sometime before 8:25 a.m. in the 800 block of South Cardiff Street.

capture43 Suspect Arrested In Domestic Killing In Anaheim

Anaheim police take the suspect into custody.  (Courtesy photo)

An Anaheim police spokesperson told CBS2 that the suspect called 911 to report that he had killed his girlfriend. Officers arrived on scene to find the victim dead. A photo snapped by a neighbor and provided to CBS2 showed the shirtless suspect in custody.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately released. The cause of death had not been confirmed, police said.

Homicide detectives were on scene. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

