LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family that includes music icons Michael and Janet Jackson, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 89.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed his death Wednesday, quoting a family source who said Jackson last week was in a Las Vegas hospital, where family members were gathered to say their goodbyes.

Jackson died about 3:30 a.m. at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to reports.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.