PASADENA (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County jury Monday issued a $10 million verdict in a civil case brought by the family of a boy who was allegedly molested at a Pasadena pool in 2015.

Following a three-week trial, the jury determined that the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center was partly responsible for the alleged crime, and ordered it to pay the victim $7.1 million. The jury determined that the suspect, Leslie Dittert of Glendale, must pay another $2.9 million, according to attorneys representing the victim’s family.

In May of 2015, a then 57-year-old Dittert was arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted the 11-year-old victim in the dressing room of the aquatics center.

Upon hearing about the incident from her son, the victim’s mother immediately notified pool staff, who notified police and lifeguards. Officials said lifeguards followed the suspect from the aquatics center, where Pasadena police took him into custody.

No charges were filed against Dittert at the time, however. According to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, he was released from custody and has since fled the country and remains at large.

Rose Bowl Aquatic Center’s President and Executive Director Kurt Knop told the Tribune in a statement Monday that he and the center “respectfully disagree with the jury’s decision and will be reviewing this decision very carefully.”

“The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center tried to keep this sexual assault case quiet, and even argued that it is not responsible for the safety of children at the facility,” said the victim’s attorney, Stephen G. Larson, in a statement. “It is the family’s sincere hope that this verdict will prompt the Center to implement new measures to protect children at its facility from abuse.”