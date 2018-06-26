CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant had to be extricated from the wreckage of her patrol car early Tuesday after being pushed into a freeway pillar by a driver who took off.

The sergeant was being flagged down at about 1:40 a.m. in the middle of an apparent domestic violence incident in Culver City when she was struck and pushed into a pillar underneath the 405 Freeway. Firefighters had to cut the sergeant from the patrol vehicle.

Assault on an Officer. Domestic Violence suspect intentionally rams into my Sgt and flees the scene. Sgt sustained multiple injuries. Lucky to be alive. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/19cw0iABym — Kenny Lew (@LAPDKennyLew) June 26, 2018

A woman told police the driver was her ex-boyfriend, and that he had come to her house armed, so she took off. She had flagged down the sergeant in her patrol car for help, which is when he struck both of them with his car.

The sergeant was conscious and speaking before she was taken to the hospital.

The driver has not been identified, but was last seen in a silver Cadillac Escalade.