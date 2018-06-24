LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officials are hoping the public can help them find a critical missing 20-year-old man who is despondent.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit detectives are hoping the pubic has seen Jeremy Cole Hawkins of San Dimas.

He was last heard from on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., from the Peris area.

Hawkins is driving a white 2011 Chevy Silverado with California plate 69148K2.

The missing man is described as white, 5 foot, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with short brown hair, and hazel eyes. He’s unshaven and has a tattoo of a mermaid on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and black “Vans” shoes.

Hawkins reportedly told his family he was thinking of harming himself and upset over relationship issues. He has not returned home and his family is, understandably, very concerned.

If you have seen Hawkins or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station or Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Nava or Detective Abraham at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).