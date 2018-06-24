PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — Streets in the San Fernando Valley will be closed to cars and trucks today, but open to people on foot, skateboards, rollerblades, bikes and wheelchairs for the latest edition of CicLAvia.

The seven-hour event starts at 9 a.m. in Panorama City, travels through Arleta and ends in Pacoima.

Thousands of people will be able to explore the area without the trouble of getting in a car, driving and figuring out where to park.

Many of the great institutions along the way will be open so make sure to be curious and check out an amazing community…you never know what you may find on a CicLAvia Sunday! #Sundayfunday #losangeles #reveLAtion #ciclavia #thevalley #becurious #viewsfromthevalley pic.twitter.com/XBtjiMux3q — CicLAvia (@CicLAvia) June 24, 2018

There will be no parking along the four-mile route along Van Nuys Boulevard. All the driveways on the route will be inaccessible.

There is no start or finish and participants can begin where they like and cover as much of the course as they want. Traffic flows in two directions, so cyclists should keep to the right.

Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Monica Rodriguez are expected to be among those in attendance.

The route and more information about the event can be found at http://www.ciclavia.org/.

