EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several streets were shut down across Los Angeles as hundreds of fans poured into the streets to celebrate Mexico’s 2-1 victory over South Korea in the World Cup, nearly on the verge of assuring itself a spot in the round of 16.

Several portions of Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles were shut down, and extra patrol vehicles were out in force to monitor crowds.

CBS2 captured video in Huntington Park, as crowds shut down Rita and Saturn avenues as a car did donuts in the intersection.

Dozens of people also hit the streets of Pacoima, celebrating at the intersection of Van Nuys and Laurel Canyon boulevards.

A watch commander at the sheriff’s East L.A. station confirmed that extra units have been deployed, but refused to go into further detail.

As of 1 p.m., there was no word of any arrests. Following Mexico’s 1-0 victory over Germany last Sunday afternoon, spontaneous parties were reported in various parts of the Southland, including in Pacoima, where three people were arrested, and in Huntington Park, where one man was arrested.

Viewing parties for Saturday’s game were held across the Southland, including in Long Beach, downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and the former Olympic Auditorium.

Mexico sits at the top of the group with six points is now poised to advance to the round of 16. It will play Sweden on Wednesday at 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Germany’s last minute win 2-1 win over Sweden means that Mexico will have to wait until the final day of group play to know if it will advance. Germany and Sweden are behind Mexico with three points each.

Mexico has reached the knockout round each of the last six World Cups, then lost in the round of 16 each time. Mexico is 15th in the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body. South Korea was ranked 57th.

South Korea will conclude group play Wednesday with a game against Germany at 7 a.m. Pacific time.

