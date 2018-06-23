INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A suspect armed with what turned out to be a BB gun was shot and killed by officers late Friday night outside Inglewood police headquarters.

The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. near the police station, located at 1 West Manchester Blvd., and Inglewood City Hall.

Officers were on patrol in the area when they came upon a suspect carrying what looked like a handgun. At some point during the encounter, an undisclosed number of officers opened fire on the suspect, who died at the scene.

The suspect was found to have been carrying a BB/pellet gun which was designed to look like a .44-caiber Super Magnum handgun, police said. A photo of the gun was released.

The identity of the victim and the exact circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed. Police did not say if the suspect opened fire on the officers.

The incident was recorded on video, police said. It is unclear if the captured video consisted of officer body cameras or dash cameras.