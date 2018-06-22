SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters may get to decide in November whether to take the first step toward keeping the state on daylight saving time year round.

Lawmakers on Thursday voted to place a measure on the November ballot asking voters to give them authority to move toward changing the state’s daylight saving policy. It passed the Assembly 63-4 after winning approval in the Senate.

Gov. Jerry Brown must now decide whether to sign it.

Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday of March, when clocks move ahead by one hour to allow for more daylight in the evening and less in the morning. Clocks then move back an hour on the first Sunday in November.

Assemblyman Kansen Chu, a San Jose Democrat who authored the bill, said staying on daylight saving time year round would improve Californians’ health because people would have more daylight time to spend with their families and for activities such as outdoor exercise.

Voters can’t authorize the switch on their own. If the initiative passes, lawmakers would have to pass more legislation and earn approval from the federal government to switch to daylight saving time permanently.

Arizona and Hawaii already do not switch the clocks.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)