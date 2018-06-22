Filed Under:Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A 24-year-old homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of his mother, who was reported missing Wednesday out of Riverside and whose body may have been discovered Thursday near Box Springs Mountain.

capture211 Homeless Riverside Man Arrested In Mother’s Slaying

Mica Maddock. (Riverside PD)

Aaron Aubrey has been charged with murder, auto theft, identity theft and a parole violation in the death of 51-year-old Mica Maddock.

According to Riverside police, at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Maddock’s common-law husband reported her missing from her home in the 5800 block of Fair Isle Drive.

Maddock’s husband told investigators that he had seen her Tuesday evening, just before leaving for work. However, when he returned from work early Wednesday morning, Maddock had disappeared and was not answering any phone calls.

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers found Aubrey driving Maddock’s car in the nearby city of Corona and he was arrested.

On Thursday morning, officers with bloodhounds began searching the base of Box Springs Mountain for Maddock, near the area of Gernert and Pettegrew roads, which is just outside the Riverside city limits. At about 11 a.m., a woman’s body was found.

The body has not yet been positively identified as Maddock, police said. The Riverside County coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

Aubrey had initially be charged with auto and identity theft. However, after the discovery of the body, the charge of murder was added.

Police have not confirmed a motive for the killing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch