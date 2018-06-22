RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A 24-year-old homeless man has been charged with murder in the death of his mother, who was reported missing Wednesday out of Riverside and whose body may have been discovered Thursday near Box Springs Mountain.

Aaron Aubrey has been charged with murder, auto theft, identity theft and a parole violation in the death of 51-year-old Mica Maddock.

According to Riverside police, at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Maddock’s common-law husband reported her missing from her home in the 5800 block of Fair Isle Drive.

Maddock’s husband told investigators that he had seen her Tuesday evening, just before leaving for work. However, when he returned from work early Wednesday morning, Maddock had disappeared and was not answering any phone calls.

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers found Aubrey driving Maddock’s car in the nearby city of Corona and he was arrested.

On Thursday morning, officers with bloodhounds began searching the base of Box Springs Mountain for Maddock, near the area of Gernert and Pettegrew roads, which is just outside the Riverside city limits. At about 11 a.m., a woman’s body was found.

The body has not yet been positively identified as Maddock, police said. The Riverside County coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

Aubrey had initially be charged with auto and identity theft. However, after the discovery of the body, the charge of murder was added.

Police have not confirmed a motive for the killing.