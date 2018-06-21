PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — An upscale, gated community in Porter Ranch was rattled Thursday by a stabbing and officer-involved shooting.

Officers were sent out to a home in the 20000 block of Sardinia Avenue at about 11 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of domestic violence and found a woman lying outside with stab wounds and a man coming out of the residence with a knife.

The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon and made attempts to forcibly subdue him, including using a bean bag gun and a Taser, before firing their weapons at him.

“Officers gave numerous commends for him to drop the knife, however, he failed to comply,” LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

Police confirmed the man and the woman had some sort of relationship, so the stabbing was not a random crime. The knife has been recovered.

Both the man and woman have been hospitalized in stable condition. No officers were hurt.



