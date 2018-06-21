LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A boy rushed from his Lancaster home to a hospital in critical condition may have been beaten, authorities said, but the circumstances are still under investigation.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives were sent to the 1100 block of East Avenue K in Lancaster at about noon Wednesday to investigate how the boy became injured.

Sheriff’s department looking into possibility the boy was beaten, but would not say whether it was child abuse.

The boy has siblings, but it’s not known yet whether they are with other family members or child protective services.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)