ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Two Orange County Sheriff’s deputies and two women were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Anaheim late Wednesday night.

The deputies were responding to a call about a possible armed carjacking in Stanton when the crash occurred just before midnight.

The patrol cruiser was traveling westbound on Orange Avenue when a 2001 Buick sedan traveling south on Western Avenue slammed into its passenger side, OCSD reports.

The two deputies in the cruiser and the two women in the car were rushed to a hospital. All four sustained minor injuries, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The deputies did not have lights and sirens on as they were searching for the stolen car, sheriff’s department spokesperson Carrie Braun said. Anaheim police are investigating who was at fault in the crash.

Anaheim later police picked up a “Lojack hit” on the stolen Toyota at 1:13 a.m. Thursday. When an officer tried to pull the car over, the driver turned into a residential area and slammed into a tree on Chanticleer Road near Brookhurst Street.

The driver was taken into custody, but another suspect in the carjacking was still at large, Braun said.

The original carjacking occurred in the 8000 block of Cerritos Avenue, Braun said. Two men, with one wielding a knife, demanded the keys from the driver, who turned them over, Braun said.

