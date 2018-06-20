TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The parking lot of a Home Depot was a crime scene Wednesday, as police investigated the fatal shooting of a man who was found in front of the home improvement store.

Police officers were called to 24451 Crenshaw Blvd. on a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers tried to perform CPR and use a defibrillator on him, before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators in white hazmat suits focused a white El Camino truck that appeared to be the vehicle the victim was found in.

Employees arriving at Home Depot for their morning shifts were initially prevented from entering the lot, and they expressed shock that a shooting had happened in this usually safe area.

“I thought they were filming, that’s what I thought, but I really don’t know,” Chris Gonzalez said after seeing the scene.