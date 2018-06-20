KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — A nearly 30-year veteran of the county agency charged with keeping children safe has been arrested, accused of possessing images of children being sexually abused.

Carlos Castillo, 54, of Hollywood was out on bail Wednesday after having been charged of having child pornography. The Los Angeles County Dept. of Children and Family Services confirmed his current position is assistant regional administrator.

A 2016 DCFS newsletter describes Castillo as an “adoption manager.”

The LAPD’s investigation into Castillo reportedly began after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police served a search warrant at Castillo’s Hollywood home Tuesday. CBS2 News tried to talk to someone at the residence but received no answer.

Several nearby residents told CBS2 Castillo is a nice man who helps out in the building’s garden and is part of the community. They were shocked by the news.

“Very nice, very friendly is my view of him,” said neighbor Frederic Fournier. “I’m shocked.”

DCFS issued the following statement on the arrest:

“Our mission at the Department of Children and Family Services is to keep kids safe. We recently learned of the arrest of one of our employees for alleged disturbing activity that goes against our mission. We stand ready to assist our partners in law enforcement in their investigation.”

Castillo’s case is being handled by the LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.