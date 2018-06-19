LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — For the second time in about a week, a “panga” fishing boat made landfall in Laguna Beach, authorities said Tuesday.

Police assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents in Crystal Cove State Park after the boat came ashore around 7:15 a.m., according to Laguna Beach police.

Four people were detained. A police drone was deployed to help in the search, but it was unclear whether there were additional passengers on the boat.

Nearby El Morro Elementary School was placed on lockdown and arriving students were escorted to classrooms, officials said.

For the 2nd time in a week, an abandoned Panga boat has been found on Crystal Cove beach in Laguna Beach. 4 people of unknown ages have been detained. Immigration is here on scene searching for more in the area @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/eGiHng0W3q — Chris Ercoli (@CERCOLICBS) June 19, 2018

Up to a dozen people were believed to have arrived on a panga boat June 11 near the same location in what authorities described as a “human smuggling event”.