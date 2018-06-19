You’ve seen him on the pitch crossing up defenders in the MLS for LAFC, now see Benny Feilhaber as he as he pursues his passion in the world of entertainment! SoCal Toyota recently brought Feilhaber and seasoned host Jerry Miller together for a lesson in interviewing 101.

“One of the biggest keys to being a great host or presenter is to be an inquisitive interviewer,” said Miller. “Another huge key to being a great host or presenter is improv and comedy timing. How do I learn timing? I’ll tell you, it’s simple – follow the funny. If you ask a question and there’s something quirky, odd, funny about the way they answer the question – follow that thing. Blow that little nugget up.”

Before sending Feilhaber out into the “field” to conduct his own interviews Miller offered up one last piece of advice, “Be yourself! There’s only one Benny Feilhaber and now you’ve just got to take over the world!”

Check out the video at the top of this page to see how Feilhaber fared and be sure to catch him in action down at Banc of California Stadium during LAFC’s inaugural season in the MLS.