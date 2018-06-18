SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — An emotional vigil took place in San Pedro Monday night as family and friends gathered to remember a teenage mother shot dead while she was driving.

As CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom reports, the vigil was a chance to remember 17-year-old Kayla Huerta but also get justice for her murder.

“It was so devastating,” said Kayla’s grandmother Yolanda Gonzales. “It was like a nightmare. Not even a dream. A nightmare.”

Her grandmother says Kayla was the mother to a three-year-old girl. She describes her as a loving mom with dreams to go to school.

“She wanted to show her daughter better in life,” said Gonzales. “She goes ‘I’m going to go to school and I’m going to accomplish something.’ ”

Those dreams came to an end Monday morning.

Authorities were called around 2:30 with reports of a crash.

When they arrived they found Kayla dead from gunshot wounds. The killer nowhere to be found.

“They say they don’t have no clue who did it,” said Gonzales. “They wanted to know who her friends are who she hangs out with.”

A troubling thought for loved ones. Especially for Kayla’s father.

“It’s gang bang stuff, you know, these little kids got guns you know and want to shoot everything. That’s what I think happened,” said Kayla’s father Jason Huerta.

Questions this family want answers to. But at this point authorities have not released a motive or suspect information.

“Turn yourself in. You took something precious away from us and not just the family, her daughters. That’s all we have now is her little girl,” said Gonzales.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account. Money will be used for the funeral and to help her 3-year-old daughter.