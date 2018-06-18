NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman is recovering Monday after being struck by car in North Hollywood.

A woman was walking outside of a crosswalk on Oxnard Street when she was struck by a car going westbound at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said the driver stopped for a moment before taking off.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors say an increase in police patrols are needed to crack down on reckless drivers, and that it’s common for people to cross the street outside of crosswalks.

