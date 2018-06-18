HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A violent fight at a homeless camp in Hollywood was caught on camera. Residents say it happens all the time and they are fed up and fighting back.

As CBSLA’s Tom Wait reports, the video of the fight was recorded by a frustrated neighbor late at night. We’re told the two people going at it live or hang out in an encampment just outside of Poinsettia Park, near Hollywood.

The video is one of several sent to us by residents in the area. Last month there was another fight at the same encampment. Exasperated neighbors have called the city and LA City Councilman Paul Koretz’s office who represents the area but so far no action to remove the tents has happened.

Related: Hollywood Haven For The Homeless Is Growing And Some Say It’s Out Of Control

Neighbors say they do not want to come off as insensitive to the problems of the homeless but they also say the encampment is not just a nuisance — it’s a safety issue.

“I’ve seen people in the streets yelling at cars. Kids playing. Running across the street. No one really wants to walk down the street,” said neighbor Brian Bickerstaff.

“It’s like that everywhere. Like anywhere it’s a big number of homeless people,” said neighbor Chris Fisher.

Since our first story aired in May on the encampment it appears to have gotten smaller. And earlier this month Councilman Koretz’s office issued a statement saying his office has taken a zero tolerance approach to crime at the location and is working with city departments and nonprofits to help the homeless here find another place to live.

So while there’s been some progress here it has not been enough for neighbors, who say the crime, trash and noise are nonstop.

“So if the community is supposed to feel supportive, it’s hard to be supportive if you don’t feel safe,” said Bickerstaff.