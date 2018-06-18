THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Iconic TV actress Heather Locklear was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after a family member said the actress was trying to hurt herself.

TMZ reports her mother called 911 Sunday. The entertainment website posted part of the dispatch call:

“A suicidal subject… daughter is trying to hurt herself and looking for a gun to shoot herself. She does not have access to any weapons. She is agitated and violent.”

TMZ is also reporting Locklear was so agitated Sunday, her parents went to her home where they say she got violent — choking her mother and hitting her father.

Ventura County sheriffs said they were called to a home in the 4900 block of Summit View Drive in Thousand Oaks for a medical emergency and one person was taken to the hospital.

“I think the family did the right thing,” said board certified psychiatrist Charles Sophey. “They were smart enough to call for help.”

Sophey doesn’t treat Locklear but knows her history. Locklear has been in rehab numerous times including a treatment facility this past March, weeks after being arrested for domestic violence against her fiance and striking officers when she was in custody.

“Clearly when she’s in these violent, aggressive states either she’s using or has come off of using or has a mental illness that either she refuses to take medication or it’s not working,” said Sophey.

Locklear still faces charges. She attacked deputies that were called to her home back in February. The domestic violence charges have been dropped. As far this case, her publicist simply says the actress is on hiatus and has no information other than that about the situation.