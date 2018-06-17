WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Tesla is looking into what caused actress Mary McCormack’s husband’s car to spontaneously catch fire in West Hollywood.

McCormack shared video of the Tesla car up in flames on Friday.

She posted on Twitter: “Thank God my three little girls weren’t in the car.”

McCormack said the fire happened “out of the blue.”

Footage appeared to show that the fire may have started in the underside of the car where the batteries are located.

No one was in the car or hurt.

Tesla called the incident “an extraordinarily unusual occurrence.”