LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the possible kidnapping of a teen girl into a van in Long Beach Friday morning.

According to Long Beach police, a Hispanic girl between 13 and 16 years of age may have been abducted by a man in a van in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m.

A 911 caller said a black man in his 30s or 40s snatched the girl by her waist and dragged her into the front seat of a van, police said. The kidnapping was not confirmed however, police said. There was no word on the identity of the alleged victim.

The suspect was described as bald, 6-foot, heavy set with dark skin and a beer belly. He was wearing a red and white baseball cap, a white, red and orange horizontal striped polo shirt, a white t-shirt underneath and hanging below the bottom of the polo shirt, and light Blue jean shorts that go past the knee.

A surveillance photo has been released of the van, which was described as a white 1996 to 2000 Chevrolet Express passenger van with windows all around. The window behind the driver has a sun-shade with an upside-down Honda logo. The back window of the van has a red temporary registration card with a white No. 6 on it.

The plate on the vehicle is a decorative plate with “FMU” on it, possibly white and red.

Anyone with information on the case should call 911 or detectives at 562-570-7244.