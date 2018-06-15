ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos were suspended for one game apiece by Major League Baseball on Friday because of a scuffle that followed a home plate collision.

Joe Torre, MLB’s chief baseball officer, announced the suspensions, along with undisclosed fines.

Chirinos was not in the Rangers lineup Friday night for a series opener at home against Colorado, and the team said he was serving his suspension. Kemp is appealing his suspension, making him available for Los Angeles’ game against San Francisco.

Kemp was trying to score from second base on a two-out single by Enrique Hernandez in the third inning of Wednesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium. Chirinos caught a pinpoint throw by right fielder Nomar Mazara and had his glove out to tag Kemp, who barreled into the catcher with his arms up and leading with his shoulder. Chirinos’ helmet flew off as both he and Kemp fell to the ground.

Both benches and bullpens cleared after Chirinos and Kemp got up and shoved each other. Kemp was restrained by Rangers starter Cole Hamels.

No punches were thrown, but Chirinos and Kemp were both ejected.

Rules have been put in place to outlaw runners from plowing into catchers, and catchers have to give runners a lane to the plate in most cases. In this play, the throw home took Chirinos directly into Kemp’s path home.

(@Copyright 2018. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)