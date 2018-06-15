Filed Under:California Senate, Dr. George Tyndall USC, Gynecologist, Hearing, State Senator Jerry Hill

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —  It was announced Friday that three alleged victims of embattled former USC gynecologist Dr  George Tyndall will testify next week to a California Senate committee.

State Senator Jerry Hill  is holding the hearing on the Reporting of Sexual Misconduct Complains in the Medical Profession.

Hill, a democrat, represents San Mateo and Santa Clarita Counties. He is chair of the Senate committee on Business, Professions and Economic Development.

The hearing will start at 10 a.m. Monday in Sacramento.

The alleged victims are Lucy Chi (a grad student who saw Tyndall in 2012), Kellyna Fox (undergrad and grad from 2012-2018. She saw Tyndall through his dismissal in 2016)  and Shernae Hughes (an undergrad who saw Tyndall in 2015.)

