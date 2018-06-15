Filed Under:101 Freeway, Big Rig Crash, Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A big rig hauling diesel fuel took out a guardrail and hit a soundwall along the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills Friday morning, ejecting the driver, but he’s expected to be OK.

The big rig jackknifed into the wall at about 2:40 a.m. as the driver was apparently trying to exit at Woodlake Drive.

The truck’s cab smashed into a soundwall, and spilled about 40 gallons of diesel fuel onto freeway lanes. Two lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway will remain closed for an unknown duration so crews can clean up the spill.

The driver was taken to a hospital in fair condition and the crash is under investigation.

