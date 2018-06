BURBANK (CBSLA) – A ladder was to blame for damage to at least twelve cars on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday night.

At 9:42 p.m., a ladder fell from a vehicle and into traffic on the southbound 5 Freeway at West Verdugo Avenue, California Highway Patrol reports. Multiple vehicles struck the ladder and sustained flat tires and other damage.

However, there were no serious collisions or injuries.

What exactly caused the ladder to fall from the vehicle was not confirmed.