PASADENA (CBSLA) — An enormous cat discovered in Altadena is becoming a minor celebrity after its discovery sparked a viral tweet in search of its owner.

The 29-lb. Himalayan mix was corralled after a good Samaritan found it strolling down an Altadena street earlier this week. The 10-year-old cat was taken to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, and the agency tweeted about its rescue Wednesday.

HUGE CAT ALERT: A 29lb cat recently arrived at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA as a stray in desperate need of grooming. We are currently looking for his owner. If no one comes forward to claim him, he'll be available for adoption on Sunday at 11am. https://t.co/3xAPVrepeG pic.twitter.com/cc6jMimQa8 — Pasadena Humane Soc. (@PasadenaHumane) June 14, 2018

The cat was found with what the rescue group calls “deep, painful mats” along its back, saying it took groomers a couple of hours to clean its fur. The tubby feline is actually too large to fit comfortably in a kennel, so it’s taken up residence in an office.

The cat was found without an ID tag or microchip, and if its owners don’t come forward to claim it, it will go up for adoption on Sunday at 11 a.m.