DUARTE (CBSLA) — A dad from Corona has received an early Father’s Day gift that would be tough to beat.

As CBSLA’s Jo Kwon reports, Yagnyesh Sangani, a 45-year-old father of two, is fighting leukemia and his 12-year-old daughter Omisha Sangani saved his life with a bone marrow transplant.

Just six months ago during a routine physical doctors found his white blood cell count was low. The diagnosis — accute myeloid leukemia.

“I will face it with faith, with courage, with strength,” said Sangani.

And the family’s motto — positivity.

“Look for the best in worst situation,” said mom Daxa Sangani.

“We can do this,” said 15-year-old daughter Arushee Sangani.

“I just believed that we’d get through it,” said Omisha.

Following a round of chemo the search for a bone marrow match began. Yagnyesh’s sister wasn’t a match. No matches in an international registry either. Doctors turned to partial matches — testing his own daughters.

“They were both so excited — like I’m taking them on vacation. Like ‘oh yeah!’, ” said Daxa.

Mom says both kids crossed their fingers hoping to be the one who could give life-saving stem cells to their dad. In the end it was Omisha.

“I was most just excited that I could get this chance,” said Omisha.

“Really thankful that it was one of us,” said Arushee.

Arushee was by her baby sister’s side through the process.

“She’s really brave honestly,” said Arushee.

“I wasn’t scared,” said Omisha.

Yagnyesh received the stem cell transplant on June 1st.

“Life comes from life — usually it’s from parents to children,” said Yagnyesh.

But he says in this case it’s in reverse.

“Kind of divine feeling,” said Yagnyesh.

“I don’t think it was really a gift because it’s just what anyone would do,” said Omisha.

He says once he’s able to go home one the first things he’d like to do is go on a hike with his family and enjoy the outdoors.