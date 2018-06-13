Legendary musician Paul McCartney will join James Corden in an all-new “Carpool Karaoke” during the London broadcasts of The Late Late Show with James Corden, from Central Hall Westminster. The show will be broadcast from London on Monday, June 18th through Thursday, June 21st (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) only on CBS.

During this special edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” McCartney takes Corden through a tour of Liverpool as they sing some of his greatest hits, have an exclusive sing-along to brand new material and surprise unsuspecting locals.

Chris Pratt also stars in a brand new sketch, while guests Damian Lewis, J.J. Abrams and Ruth Wilson join previously announced guests Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters. Additional guests include members of the England Football Team for a special sketch to celebrate the start of the World Cup and Andrew Lloyd Webber for a feature called “Crosswalk the Musical.”

Don’t miss any of the fun June 18th-June 21st from 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT – only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.