LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Electronic Entertainment Expo – or, as it is better known, E3 — opens Tuesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The video gaming industry’s annual trade show expects more than 60,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors and several thousand products on display — including 150 products that will make their debut — at the three-day show.

This year’s show will feature an e-sports competition hosted by the Entertainment Software Association, the trade association behind E3, and ESL, the world’s largest independent e-sports company.

The E3 Coliseum event will return to L.A. Live with producer Geoff Keighley giving gamers three full days of panels and behind-the-scenes access to the show’s big announcements.

This is the second year E3 has been open to the public. At least 15,000 of the attendees are expected to be gamers and fans.

