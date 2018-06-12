Filed Under:Beverly Crest, Brush Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A brush fire threatened several homes Tuesday in the Beverly Crest area near Benedict Canyon.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. near the 9800 block of West Portola Drive near Benedict Canyon, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 30 acres were burned as of 4 p.m., authorities said.

Voluntary evacuations were in place and residents near the flames were urged to stay away from their homes.

Air and ground units responding to the blaze gained an upper hand quickly, and by 4:15, little active flame was visible in the area. Crews continued by air to pour water and fire retardant in the area to keep hot spots from reigniting and embers from spreading.

Comments (2)
  1. Boomer Boomer says:
    June 12, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    The wealthy and well to do love living in posh hillsides. Jack up their fire insurance to pay for the multitude of fires the southland faces these days.

