WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Christina Aguilera was the surprise guest at LA Pride Sunday night.

Eve, hip hop artist and co-host of “The Talk.” was the headliner at the sold-out festival.

But for Genesis Flores and her friends getting in was a challenge.

“We’ve been waiting waiting to get ticket but there’s been none,” Flores said.

“We’ve been in line for four hours. If we leave to use the restroom – they won’t let us back in line,” said Charlie Weaver.

CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen found plenty of people complaining about long lines Sunday as well as what happened Saturday after the fire marshall shut down the festival because it was over capacity.

More than 40,000 people made it in but some who paid for tickets were turned away.

“We sincerely made a mistake. We are seeking to rectify it right now. We are going to refund tickets,” said LA Pride President Estevan Montemayor.

(Editor’s note: you can request a refund by emailing help@seetickets.us or calling See Tickets at 323.908.0607.)

For a number of people who attended the festival this wasn’t just an LGBTQ event.

Wendy Ferra and Brad Lutman brought their daughter.

“I don’t want her to think there’s any boundaries for love, for education. for anything,” Ferra said.

Julia Suarez says Pride month is especially important for teens who are struggling with their orientation.

“It’s nice, if you’re younger, you can see, it does get better,” says Suarez.

Organizers wouldn’t say how many tickets were purchased but they did confirm the festival was sold out.

Flores says it’s a sign of society’s acceptance of this year’s theme to “just be.”

“My heart is so full with just the idea that there’s so many people here that keep up with the demand,” says Flores.