LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students and supporters marched Saturday to bolster the alleged victims of accused sexual predator Dr. George Tyndall, former USC gynecologist.

USC student Genevieve Nelson told CBS2’s Greg Mills that public speaking normally is not difficult for her But today, in this forum, she says she found is agonizing.

“Because this is so personal to me and it concerns something very intimate and violating,” Nelson said, “Its’ a lot harder for me to speak.”

She was one of the speakers at the rally and march Saturday. Organizers are hoping events like this one will encourage more women to come forward.

Nelson says what happened to her in Tyndall’s exam room was traumatic.

“I was having a health scare and to find out he took advantage of my fears at that time and my compliance was horrifying,” Nelson said.

She is not alone, by a long shot.

“Four hundred women have come forward already to the USC hotline and I think I believe 58 women have reported to the LAPD,” said event organizer Ariel Sobel.

LAPD is investigating. They believe Tyndall treated approximately 10,000 student from 1990 through 2016 at USC’s Student Health Center.

The state’s medical board is looking into the allegations, as well. Lawyer Gloria Allred has filed a lawsuit against the school and USC President C.L. Max Nikias said he is stepping down.

The school’s health officer tried to reassure students today. In a statement, reading in part, “USC is making improvements, including providing board certified female gynecologists and educating patients about what to expect during gynecological and other sensitive exams.”

As for Nelson, taking the public step of saying she was abused, was very emotional. She also says she’s angry with herself for not coming forward sooner. Anger is definitely a motivation.

Mills asked Nelson what she wants to see happen to Tyndall?

“I want to stop seeing his face for one thing,” she says, “All over the place. I want to stop seeing his face unless it’s behind bars.”