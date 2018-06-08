WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The country’s largest pride festival is this weekend in West Hollywood, so several streets will be closed off starting tonight.

Thousands of people are expected to celebrate in the streets of West Hollywood Saturday and Sunday along Santa Monica Boulevard. Street closures for the 2018 LA Pride Festival and Parade began Thursday night on San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica and Melrose Avenue.

Several streets will be closed at different times throughout the weekend.

• Holloway Drive will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Hacienda Place Friday from from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed between Robertson Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• San Vicente Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Monday.

• Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

• Streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

• Crescent Heights Boulevard will be closed from Romaine Street to Fountain Avenue from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

• Norton Avenue will be closed between Havenhurst Drive and Laurel Avenue from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

• Holloway Drive will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

People planning to join the festivities were advised to take public transportation into West Hollywood during LA Pride Weekend.