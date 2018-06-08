MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Three people were injured when a motorhome slammed into a house Thursday night in Moreno Valley.

At around 11 p.m., a motorhome carrying three people crashed into a two-story house in the 15400 block of La Casa Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

All three occupants of the motorhome were trapped inside and had to be rescued by firefighters and rushed to local hospitals.

One of the victims had serious injuries and the other two had injuries described as moderate, the fire department said.

Two people inside the house at the time of the crash were unhurt.

The circumstances and cause of the collision were not confirmed. Moreno Valley police are investigating.

The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents of the house.