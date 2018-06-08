'YOU ARE NOT ALONE': Bourdain, Spade Deaths Rekindle National Conversation | Suicide Rates On The Rise | Possible Warning Signs | National Suicide Prevention Hotline
Filed Under:Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Three people were injured when a motorhome slammed into a house Thursday night in Moreno Valley.

At around 11 p.m., a motorhome carrying three people crashed into a two-story house in the 15400 block of La Casa Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

All three occupants of the motorhome were trapped inside and had to be rescued by firefighters and rushed to local hospitals.

One of the victims had serious injuries and the other two had injuries described as moderate, the fire department said.

Two people inside the house at the time of the crash were unhurt.

The circumstances and cause of the collision were not confirmed. Moreno Valley police are investigating.

The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents of the house.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch