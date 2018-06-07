WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said Thursday that a source told her that Donald Trump is frustrated with life in the White House because he can’t watch porn.

Brzezinski and co-host/fiance Joe Scarborough went to Mar-a-largo as friends but they clearly had a falling out and the two have been among his most vociferous critics.

In June 2017, he president tweeted that Mika came “bleeding badly from a face lift” and called them “low I.Q.crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe.”

On Thursday, Brzezinski appeared on “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle” to talk to Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti.

Brzezinski was outraged by comments made by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani suggesting that Daniels had no credibility because she was an adult film actress. (For his part, Avenatti called Giuliani “an absolute pig.” He later said he would apologize to pigs for comparing them to Giuliani.)

“The hypocrisy is astounding,” Brzezinksi said, “Because I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House, and Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House. So there you go, there’s a little bit of news for you. He’s upset he’s upset that he can’t watch porn in the White House.”

The Giuliani comments she added, “Made my blood boil. I was shaking when I heard them.”

She said it was a bad day for women, if the president wanted Giuliani — whom she also called a pig several times — speaking for him.