LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Troubled former NBA star Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been indicted on an assault charge for an altercation that occurred in West Hollywood in April.

The 32-year-old Davis, who lives in Tarzana, will be arraigned Thursday on a single felony count of assault causing great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office reports.

Davis is accused of throwing a man into a wall April 8 outside a nightclub in the 600 block of Robertson Boulevard, prosecutors said. The injuries sent the victim to the hospital, TMZ reports. The exact circumstances that prompted the attack were not disclosed.

Davis faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison if convicted. He was arrested May 18 and released on $30,000 bail.

Davis won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in his rookie year in 2008. He spent one season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014-15, his last season in the league.

In February of this year, Davis was arrested in Maryland on drug possession and distribution charges after police found marijuana in his hotel room and a briefcase containing more than $90,000 in cash.