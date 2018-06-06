GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police arrested at least one burglary suspect after a chase led authorities to a parking garage Wednesday at the Glendale Galleria.

The car – believed to contain at least two suspects – pulled into the structure around 12:30 p.m. and abandoned the vehicle near Broadway and Orange, according to Glendale police.

Several streets were closed in the area.

Police took one suspect in custody at the Americana at Brand just before 1 p.m., but two more were still outstanding, CBS2’s Dave Lopez reported.

Stores at the Americana and Glendale Galleria remained open during the incident, but parking structures were closed in some areas of the mall.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.