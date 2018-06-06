POMONA (CBSLA) — Three suspects have been arrested and a fourth remains at large in connection with a shooting last week at a Pomona gas station which left a man critically wounded.

Pomona police reported Wednesday that three suspects were apprehended in connection with the May 31 shooting thanks to several tips from the public. Their names and their roles in the shooting were not released.

The suspected shooter, 34-year-old Rigoberto Perez of Azusa, remains at large, however.

At about 12:30 a.m. on May 31, the victim was parked near an Arco gas station at 805 Rio Rancho Road when a Nissan Sentra carrying several people pulled up nearby and a man and a woman, both Hispanic, got out. The man approached the victim, produced a handgun and opened fire, police said, hitting the victim several times.

The Sentra then picked up the man and woman and sped away, police said.

Clerks at the Arco gas station’s ampm store told police they heard four gunshots and a crash. They ran outside to find that the victim had crashed his car into a pillar near one of the gas pumps. He was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. His condition was not confirmed.

There was no word on an exact motive in the shooting, although it may have been an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Perez is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 5-foot-4, 175 pounds, with several tattoos, including a Chevy emblem and the word “Perez” on his back. If you see him, call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 909-620-2085.