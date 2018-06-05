LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The country is looking at California to see what happens with several congressional races. There were a lot of hotly contested races out there Tuesday night.

California has 14 Republicans in the House right now and Democrats are looking to flip 10 of those seats.

CBSLA political reporter Dave Bryan looks at some of the hottest races in the nation and in Southern California. These are the results as of 10 p.m. Pacific Time. The top two candidates go on to the general election in November.

Five races in Southern California could make a big difference on whether Congress remains in Republican hands or goes to the Democrats.

One Republican incumbent is moving on to the November runoff. That is Mimi Walters in Orange County’s 45th district.

39TH DISTRICT

The 39th district is up for grabs with Republican Ed Royce not running for reelection. The 39th is mostly in Orange County but also covers parts of LA and San Bernardino counties.

Republican Young Kim is the leader and right behind her is Democrat Gil Cisneros.

48TH DISTRICT

The 48th district in Orange County is another Republican district. Dana Rohrabacher’s home turf.

Republican Rohrabacher leads with 30 percent with 17,490 votes followed by Democrat Hans Keirstead with 19 percent of the vote with 10,836 votes counted.

45TH DISTRICT

Walters is guaranteed a spot in November. She is leading with 54 percent of the vote. Running second is Democrat Katie Porter with 20 percent of the vote.

25TH DISTRICT

Republican incumbent Steve Knight leads with 55 percent with 16,165 votes counted. Democrat Bryan Caforio is in second place with 20 percent with 6,029 votes counted.

Check back for more results as they come in throughout the night.