HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The premiere of “Incredibles 2” this week has Hollywood Boulevard shut down through Wednesday.

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive were shut down at midnight in advance of the Tuesday night premiere.

The sidewalk directly in front of the El Capitan Theatre, where stars will walk the red carpet for the premiere, will be closed Tuesday between 4 and 10 p.m. Pedestrians will be re-routed to the nearest crosswalks during that time.

The animated sequel opens to the public on June 15.