HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Power was knocked out to nearly 3,000 customers in Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa on Monday after a vehicle slammed into a power pole.

The accident brought down a large pole about 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Ward and Yorktown in Huntington Beach, where two cars collided.

By 9 p.m., power had been restored to all but about 900 customers, Southern California Edison reported. It is unclear when all power will be restored.

The cause of the crash is unclear but neighbors say the intersection is dangerous.

One driver was unconscious when fire crews arrived, and they had to wait about an hour for Edison crews to de-energize the lines to pull the victim out.

The drivers in both cars were taken to hospitals, one by ambulance and the other by helicopter. Their conditions were unknown.