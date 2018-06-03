LANCASTER (CBSLA) –Two hikers were killed in a fall at Yosemite National Park Saturday.

The two men were identified as close friends– Jason Wells, 46, from Boulder, Colorado and a Lancaster man, Tim Klein, 42

The men were killed from a fall on El Capitan mountain.

Friends said Klein loved Jesus and everyone he knew.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen spoke to Klein’s wife, J.J., Sunday evening.

Klein was awarded the Antelope Valley Union High School District’s award for Teacher of the Year on May 24.

Klein was also a member of Grace Chapel in Lancaster. But for those who knew him – his devotion to his faith was seen well beyond his church.

“He’s going to be greatly, greatly missed,” J.J. says.

Tim’s wife says her husband was a deeply religious man – who was always humble.

“He believed in people and their ability to impact the world,” she says.

J.J. has been told the rope the men shared was cut but it’s unclear what caused their fall.

“Tim and Jason were extremely safe climbers. They would always double check each other. They’ve done this route together over 70 times,” J.J. says.

Klein taught at Palmdale High and students there said he always went the extra mile.

At Palmdale High, Klein co-directed a program that taught kids how to become Emergency Medical Technicians.

There was Keiry Soriano who overcame tremendous odds — to survive a drive-by shooting – that left her in a wheelchair..

“When Keiry was too scared to go back to school – Klein decided to face his own fears by trying to break the world record for an indoor climb – and succeeded.

“Ultimately his goal was elevate her. To make her into a celebrity. To make her irresistible. To where people couldn’t just walk by without wanting to hug her,” says J.J.

This past Wednesday, Klein attended Keiry’s graduation.

Setting audacious goals – for the sake of helping others. That is how J.J. Klein wants Levi and Jack to remember their dad.

“The greatest legacy he could leave is for people to go on loving people,” J.J. says.

Services for Tim Klein will be held in Lancaster on June 23rd at Grace Chapel.

The service will be open to the public.

Klein is survived by his wife and two sons. Jason Wells is survived by his wife Becky who is reportedly pregnant with their first child.