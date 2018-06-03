KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Activists flooded into the streets of Koreatown today to protest a proposed homeless shelter.

The protest wrapped up around 5:30 p.m. and LAPD reopened a stretch of Wilshire Boulevard between Vermont Avenue and Shatto Place. Police had closed it down because organizers had expected the protest to draw 10,000 people. It didn’t, although hundreds did turn up.

It is the latest in a series of demonstrations held by the Wilshire Community Coalition. Many protesters don’t want a homeless shelter in their neighborhood.

Others say they aren’t necessarily opposed to the shelter which is slated for a city-owned parking lot at 682 Vermont, but are upset city leaders including their representative, Council President Herb Wesson, chose the location without holding hearings.

The 65-bed shelter is part of the mayor’s $20 million plan to get up to 1,500 homeless off the streets in the next six months.

Wesson has said the site was picked because of the high level of homeless in the area and would only operate for up to three years. But protesters are skeptical and say neighbors should have been included in the planning.

“They are hiding it. They didn’t really talk to us,” said protester Janice Lee. “That’s not the right way.”

“We are talking about a $1.3 million project. This is $1.3 million and we are making only 65 beds based on this current choice. This makes no sense. We can do a lot better,” said organizer Jake Jeong.

A homeless man who saw the protest said the homeless are unfairly being portrayed as dangerous when what they really need is help.

Organizers say they are planning more protests.